Education

CBSE Releases Class 12 Compartment Exam 2024 Results | Link To Check

The students who appeared for CBSE Class 12 Compartment/Supplementary exam can check their scores on results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Releases Class 12 Compartment Exam 2024 Results
CBSE Releases Class 12 Compartment Exam 2024 Results Photo: File representative image
info_icon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, August 2, released the results for Class 12 Compartment/Supplementary examinations.

The CBSE Class 10 Compartment or Supplementary examination was held from July 15 to July 22, 2024 and Class 12 Supplementary examination was held on July 15, 2024.

Both Class 10, 12 Compartment examination were held in single shifts, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

How to check CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam Result

  • Visit results.cbse.nic.in

  • Open the Class 12 Compartment result link

  • Enter roll number, school number and admit card ID.

  • Submit the details and check your result

CBSE Class 10, 12 annual exam results was announced on May 13, 2024. The pass percentage in Class 10 was 87.98 per cent.

A total 16,33,730 students registered for Class 12 exam, of whom 16,21,224 appeared and 14,26,420 students passed.

The CBSE Class 12 Compartment exam results were declared on August 2 last year also.

