The students looking forward to getting their CBSE Results Class 12 now don't need to worry. CBSE released the official result on the official website on July 22, 2022 (Friday).

As per the official information, more than 95 percent of students have passed this year which is truly commendable. The students must either contact their schools or visit the official website for their CBSE 12th Results 2022.

This year also girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 percent. and Over 33 thousand students have scored marks above 95 percent while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 percent according to the information provided by PTI.

The students must also know that they can now also check their results and the official mark sheets for CBSE 12th Results 2022 on the DigiLocker if they had registered for it previously. As the CBSE had informed in their previous notifications.

Steps to download the CBSE 12th Results 2022