Home Education

CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 Out: Check Here To See

The students looking forward to getting their CBSE Results Class 12 can check it on the official website of CBSE on Friday.

CBSE Class 12th Results Out Now Representative Image
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 11:13 am

The students looking forward to getting their CBSE Results Class 12 now don't need to worry. CBSE released the official result on the official website on July 22, 2022 (Friday). 

As per the official information, more than 95 percent of students have passed this year which is truly commendable. The students must either contact their schools or visit the official website for their CBSE 12th Results 2022.

This year also girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 percent. and Over 33 thousand students have scored marks above 95 percent while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 percent according to the information provided by PTI.

The students must also know that they can now also check their results and the official mark sheets for CBSE 12th Results 2022 on the DigiLocker if they had registered for it previously. As the CBSE had informed in their previous notifications. 

Steps to download the  CBSE 12th Results 2022

  1. Visit the official site of CBSE (cbse.gov.in).
  2. Open the results section. 
  3. Click on the Class 12th results link. 
  4. Fill in the information that is needed in the form. 
  5. Make sure to check for mistakes. 
  6. Now click on submit. 
  7. Accept the download prompt to prompt or print as per your own convenience. 

