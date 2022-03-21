March 21 was declared as World Poetry Day by UNESCO during its 30th General Conference in Paris in 1999, with the aim of ‘supporting linguistic diversity through poetic expression and increasing the opportunity for endangered languages to be heard’. It is the occasion to honour poets and their work. In this series to mark the day, Outlook showcases the works of those who revel in ‘one of humanity’s most treasured forms of cultural and linguistic expression and identity.’

Of The Oil, Kitten, And Crow

The caws of the crow fancies a flight

midst the foggy skyline, ringstrasse.

Wednesday evacuates one kitten’s mewling

from the ruins of the light.

One morning-walker’s face

floats on the motor oil rainbow.

How heavy his creases and contours look;

how light and stock-still as if

there never was a tremor of violence

near this rainwater body!

And then he stares at the crow,

now settled on one jugged fragment of sun.

The kitten whines from the shadows’ debris.

The war within | Credit: Getty images

An After-blast Rain

And the after-blast rain

cleanses our gutters and

cherry blossoms alike;

oh, lave us until we

reveal our pith, skeletal basics.

No race for the dead,

we have been reminded often.

The sun bleaches the rubble.

Our smile acid, eyes transfixed,

some roaches scurry up to snuff

the Spring smouldering in the breeze.

A new leaf breaks heart,

we often witness and shiver.

Pieced Cores Hold Together

What does peace do during

a wartime? Drink green

tea in her chill and unlit kitchen

with the news of the belligerent

muted on her east wall?

She prefers the glacial room

to send some shivers and needles

into her core. These days are

her sojourn, of her tarry reveries;

she sits sleepy sleeplessly;

her unborn sons in the conflict,

and the flight of her thoughts

wrecked nose-down amidst a firestorm.

Her tea has turned ice; it burns her tongue;

she has a ruin ready for the refugee words,

to resort to, and yet there comes none.

On her window sill, one bird lowers

a flapping mail. She turns her head

to see. A falcon? A dove may be?