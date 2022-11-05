Cryptocurrency prices were in the green with Bitcoin, Ethereum rising along with altcoins such as Solana, Cardano, Binance and others. Meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) also rose. the most trending crypto today was Loopring.

The crypto market cap rose about 5.45 per cent to $1.06 trillion and its trading volume was up by 46.03 per cent to $116.53 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Loopring(LRC); it was up 34.99 per cent at $0.3745. The top loser was UNUS SED LEO (LEO), which was trading at $4.33 with a loss of 8.33 per cent in the last 24 hours to Saturday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose by 5.31 per cent, and it was trading at $21,389.47. Its market cap increased by 5.24 per cent to $410.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 53.9 per cent to $66.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.11 per cent to 38.59 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose by 6.6 per cent to $1,649.02 and its market cap increased by 7.7 per cent to $201.5 billion. Its trading volume increased by 59.41 per cent to $21.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price rose by 9.46 per cent to trade at $0.4982, while its market cap increased by 9.6 per cent to $25.3 billion, and the trading volume increased by 180.12 per cent to $2.8 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price rose by 11.51 per cent to $34.77. Its market cap increased by 11.29 per cent to $12.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 86.7 per cent to $1.1 billion.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 8.7 per cent to $0.4318. Its market cap increased by 7.7 per cent to $14.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 79.52 per cent to $930.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 6.24 per cent to $0.1253, its market cap rose by 5.9 per cent to $16.9 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 2.49 per cent to $265.1 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 7.57 per cent to trade at $0.00001263. Its market cap increased by 7.11 per cent to $8.2 billion, and its trading volume increased by 91.47 per cent to $739.5 million.