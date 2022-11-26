Cryptocurrency Prices Today: BTC, ETH Rise Slightly, DOGE Up 12%, SHIB 4%

Cryptocurrency prices were in the green with both Bitcoin and Ethereum rising along with altcoins such as Solana, Cardano, Binance and meme coins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.Cryptocurrency prices were in the green with both Bitcoin and Ethereum rising along with altcoins, such as Solana, Cardano, Binance and others.

The crypto market cap rose about 1.59 per cent to $841.53 billion, and its trading volume was down by 19.96 per cent to $37.79 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 9.00 am IST.

Today’s top gainer was Huboi Token (HT); it was up by 16.91 per cent to $6.69. The top loser was BinaryX (BNX), which was trading at $154.11 with a loss of 9.35 per cent in the last 24 hours on Saturday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose by 0.84 per cent, and it was trading at $16,637.47. Its market cap increased by 0.85 per cent to $319.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 21.79 per cent to $19.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.28 per cent to 37.99 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose by 2.41 per cent to $1,216.28, while its market cap increased by 2.46 per cent to $148.5 billion. Its trading volume increased by 2.46 per cent to $5.80 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price rose by 3.82 per cent to trade at $0.4098, while its market cap increased by 3.84 per cent to $20.3 billion, and the trading volume increased by 2.60 per cent to $1.2 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price rose by 2.20 per cent to $14.38. Its market cap increased by 2.20 per cent to $5.21 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 40.27 per cent to $317.9 billion.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 3.03 per cent to $0.3191. Its market cap increased by 3.18 per cent to $10.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 5.01 per cent to $208.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 12.82 per cent to $0.09276. Its market cap rose by 13.18 per cent to $12,303,855,094, and its trading volume decreased by 252.53 per cent to $1,236,720,481.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 4.18 per cent to trade at $0.000009308. Its market cap increased by 4.15 per cent to $5.0 billion, and its trading volume increased by 78.89 per cent to $189.9 million.