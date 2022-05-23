Monday, May 23, 2022
US, India, Japan, Amongst 13 Countries To Join New Indo-Pacific Trade Pact

The countries said in a joint statement that the pact will help them collectively “prepare our economies for the future” following disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

PM Modi, Joe Biden, Fumio Kishida Photo by AP/PTI

Updated: 23 May 2022 2:14 pm

President Joe Biden announced that 12 countries have joined a new trade pact that the White House says will help the United States work more closely with Asian economies on issues including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy, and anti-corruption efforts. 

The signatories joining the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework are Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Along with the United States, they represent 40% of world GDP. 

Critics say the framework has gaping shortcomings. It doesn't offer incentives to prospective partners by lowering tariffs or providing signatories with greater access to U.S. markets. Those limitations may not make the U.S. framework an attractive alternative to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which still moved forward after the U.S. bailed out. 

