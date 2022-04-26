The Endgame: Here Is A Timeline Of Elon Musk’s Hostile Takeover Of Twitter

Amidst the ongoing speculations, Elon Musk has finally succeeded in buying Twitter Inc, as the board of directors of the micro-blogging site decided to sell the company worth $44 billion on Monday. For the past four weeks, Musk had given ample indications about his bid to acquire the social media platform. The last couple of weeks witnessed a rather unexpected turn of events which made investors and shareholders of Twitter edgy about Musk’s hostile bid to acquire the social media platform.

In what is considered to be the biggest buyout offer of recent times, here is how Musk succeeded in buying the social media platform with at least 270 million users.

January 31, 2022: Musk started increasing his stake in Twitter. Musk’s stake in the micro-blogging site increased to five percent. He missed the deadline of disclosing his stake to the US Securities And Exchanges by 10 days.

March 24, 2022: Musk began criticizing the social media platform. In one of his tweets, he asked users, “Free speech is essential to functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?”

March 26, 2022: In another tweet, Musk asked Twitter users, “Is a new platform needed?”

April 4, 2022: Musk buys 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, thus becoming the largest shareholder of the micro-blogging site. He made a passive investment of 73.5 million shares of common stocks in his personal capacity.

April 5, 2022: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced that Musk will be joining the Twitter board.

April 5, 2022: Musk suggested introducing the long-awaited ‘edit option’ via a poll on Twitter, for the microblogging site’s 280 character format.

April 5, 2022: Twitter said that the company is working on an edit option, which will be first tested on Twitter Blue—the company’s paid service, but denied that it has anything to do with the changes suggested by Musk.

April 9, 2022: Musk tweeted, “Is Twitter dying?” saying that most of the Top 10 Twitter accounts—as mentioned by Los Angeles-based firm World of Statistics— rarely post on Twitter.

April 10, 2022: Musk suggested three more changes on the social media platform via polls. His first suggestion was to introduce an authentication mark for everyone who has Twitter Blue, the second suggestion was to convert Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters to a homeless shelter, and the third was to delete ‘w’ from the word Twitter.

April 11, 2022: Twitter CEO informed the shareholders and employees of the company that Musk has refused to buy Twitter.

April 13, 2022: A complaint was filed in the New York Federal Court by a group of Twitter investors that Musk allegedly delayed revealing his stake in Twitter so that he could buy more shares in the company at a cheaper price.

April 14, 2022: The Tesla CEO offered to buy the microblogging site worth $41.39 billion. Musk offered $54.20 per share, at a 38 per cent premium to the closing price of Twitter’s stock on April 1, the last trading day before Musk bought the majority stake in the company. In a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor, Musk said, “My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.”

April 14, 2022: Pennsylvania-based Vanguard holdings, defeated Musk as the largest shareholder of Twitter, after acquiring a 10.3 per cent stake in the company.

April 14, 2022: Twitter’s CEO put out a statement, reassuring his disgruntled employees that the company is not “held hostage” by Musk’s offer.

April 14, 2022: Advocating for free speech, Musk suggested that Twitter should consider doing an open-source algorithm. He also said that he is not sure whether he will acquire the microblogging site or not, but if his bid for Twitter fails, the billionaire has a Plan B.

April 14, 2022: While some Twitter shareholders rejected Musk’s buyout proposal, other said that the buyout offer was very less.

April 16, 2022: Twitter decided to adopt the ‘poison pill’ defense to wield Musk’s attempt at a hostile takeover.

April 17, 2022: Musk said, “Board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds, so that’s ~$3M/year saved right there.”

April 18, 2022: Musk tweeted Elvis Presley’s famous song, “Love Me Tender.” Experts suggested that Musk is referring to a Tender offer to buy Twitter.

April 19, 2022: Musk tweeted, “_______ is the night” fueling the speculations of his tender offer.

April 21, 2022: Musk secured financing worth $46.5 billion to buy the social media platform.

April 24, 2022: Twitter board held discussions with Musk to consider his buyout proposal.

April 25, 2022: Twitter board sealed the deal with Musk to sell the microblogging site worth $44 billion.