Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

AstraZeneca India Gets Approval To Market Anti-Diabetes Drug

The company said it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDCSCO) for the drug indicated for diabetes patients with chronic kidney disease

AstraZeneca
Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 2:26 pm

Drug firm AstraZeneca India on Tuesday said it has received approval from the country's drug regulator to market anti-diabetes medication Dapagliflozin. 

The company said it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDCSCO) for the drug indicated for diabetes patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). 

Dapagliflozin is the first and only anti-diabetic drug approved to significantly reduce the risk of sustained eGFR (estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate), cardiovascular deaths and hospitalisations due to heart failure in adults with progressive chronic kidney disease, the drug firm said. 

The approval is applicable for both diabetic and non-diabetic CKD patients, it added. 

CKD is one of the leading causes of hospitalisation globally and in India, representing a significant clinical and economic burden. 

"The timely approval of Dapagliflozin from the CDCSCO committee with the additional indication is a huge boost for nephrologists across the country towards the management of progressive CKD," AstraZeneca India Vice President - Medical Affairs and Regulatory Anil Kukreja said in a statement.

The approval will provide the clinical community with a potential therapeutic option to arrest the progression of CKDs and address heart failures at an early stage, he added. 

Related stories

Canada To Throw Out 13.6M Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

UK Study Shows Mixing AstraZeneca And Pfizer Vaccines Can Be Safe

Tags

Business National AstraZeneca
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

BSF Shoots Down Drone Along India-Pakistan Border In Amritsar

BSF Shoots Down Drone Along India-Pakistan Border In Amritsar