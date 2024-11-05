The Spirit Of Langar: Guru Nanak’s Legacy Of Selfless Service In Sikhism

What a beautiful concept of serving Langar that Guru Nanak Dev Ji has propagated, which intends selfless service to humanity. Sikh communities make sure to not sleep empty stomachs. Langar is the idea of not letting anyone sleep hungry or that everyone deserves food irrespective of caste, creed, gender, or social status. Langar is a community kitchen or food that is provided to needy people. You have seen Sikh people come forward and provide shelter and food to those who are in need in the Gurudwaras, whether in India or abroad. This tradition has been an integral part of Sikhism since its inception, initiated by Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, in the 15th century.