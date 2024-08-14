Khudiram Bose: The Youngest Martyr Who Ignited The Flame Of Indian Independence

When youth began to blossom at a young age, a brave freedom fighter gave his life to free his motherland and continue to inspire generations. His sacrifice and fire of patriotism inspired millions of people, and only because of such courageous hearts, we are breathing in this nation. Well, not to be surprised, we are talking about Khudiram Bose, the heroic Khudiram Bose, an indelible name etched in the history of India’s freedom struggles who sacrificed his life at the youngest age of 18 years. Bose has set a huge example of how fearless and headstrong he is for independence at such a young age.