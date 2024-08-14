Lesser-Known Freedom Fighters Who Shaped India's Independence

Gangadin Mehtar, or Gangoo Baba, was a bold and strong name in the history of independence. Belonging to a marginalized community and a resident of Kanpur (Lucknow), Gangoo Baba was a mid-level junior commissioned officer serving under Nana Saheb Peshwa in Kanpur. Known for his fearless attitude toward the British, he killed around 200 British soldiers single-handedly in the Battle of 1857. Through his active participation in the struggle, he instilled fear in the British, and they were desperate to capture him and kill him as they recognized him as a major threat to their control in the region. Unfortunately, he was captured by the British troops and executed in 1859 by the British. Despite facing severe discrimination, his contributions underscored the inclusive nature of the freedom struggle, highlighting that people from all walks of life contributed to the fight for independence.