From Bakshi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar To Hare Krishna Konar: How Regional Leaders Pioneered The Fight For Independence

The Indian Freedom Struggle was a monumental movement against British Colonial rule, a long and grueling journey marked by the selfless sacrifice of indefinitely prominent leaders. Independence was not a sacrifice of a single person but a mosaic of numerous uprisings, revolts, cultural movements, and regional and tribal movements led by the local leaders and freedom fighters. The moment of freedom that we are enjoying is all because of those freedom fighters and unsung heroes who played a pivotal role in shaping the idea of independence, an idea of a secular, sovereign, and socialist India. These leaders, among other people, came forward, united together, ignited the spirit of nationalism, and made strategies with their strength and determination. They all fought together for a single thing, and that was independence and this is how we got independence in 1947.