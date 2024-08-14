The Great Indian Tea Story

These loans were associated with very high interest rates and the terms of repayment were deliberately vague. Thus, the workers who borrowed small amounts realized that what they were owing was many folds higher than what they had been advanced. This put them in a cycle of debt which they could not escape and thus were a permanent property of the plantations. As much as the workers were able to clear their debts, they would be pressured into signing a new loan, putting them right back into a cycle.