Indian Art Forms That Survived British Colonisation

Some of the historical pottery like the blue pottery of Jaipur and the terracotta art of West Bengal was able to sustain through colonial rule. Due to these changes in demands and preferences, artisans were able to change the way they worked to sustain those arts. Today, Indian pottery is considered to be one of the most valuable crafts of the country that reflects the history of people. From the government’s policies like the craft councils and the exhibitions, these traditions were able to be sustained.