The Differentiated Struggle Of Goa's Independence: A Unique Chapter In India's Freedom Saga

The liberation of Goa also brought up issues about the sovereignty of Azad and some of the issues raised include the use of force when solving colonial issues and the formation of a national identity. This also emphasized how a region that had a rather different experience under British rule could be incorporated into the larger Indian narrative.

After the liberation, Goa had the challenge of political and cultural assimilation with the other parts of India. It was initially administered as a part of Union Territory and acquired the statehood only in 1987. This gradual process paved the way for the protectorate’s smooth incorporation into the framework of the Indian federal structure while at the same time maintaining a significant portion of its distinct Goan culture.