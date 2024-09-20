Why India Needs Urgent Action To Fight Tobacco-Related Illnesses

Public health experts have made an urgent plea for swift intervention to deal with the rising rates of tobacco-related illnesses in India. In our country, tobacco causes about 1.35 million deaths each year, creating a serious and growing health crisis. At a recent event, experts emphasized the need for immediate action, stronger tobacco control measures, and the adoption of safer alternatives to help reduce the devastating effects of tobacco on the population.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes tobacco use as a major risk factor for diseases like cancer, lung disease, heart problems, and stroke. India, being one of the largest consumers and producers of tobacco, faces a challenge with the wide availability of cheap tobacco products, making it harder to control tobacco use among its people.
According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey India, about 267 million adults, or 29 percent of the adult population, use tobacco in various forms, with smokeless tobacco products like khaini, gutkha, betel quid tobacco, and zarda being the most common. Young adults are especially at risk, with 28 percent of those aged 15 to 24 identified as regular smokers.
Experts stressed the need for immediate action, highlighting the importance of effective tools to help people quit smoking, while also exploring safer alternatives. Speaking at an event at Sharda University as part of the 'Smoke-Free India' campaign, Dr. Rajat Sharma from the University College of Medical Sciences and GTB Hospital explained that nicotine addiction is hard to overcome, particularly for young adults.
Dr. Sharma called for a complete strategy that includes education, changes in policies, and community support to help people quit smoking. He mentioned that while alternatives like heated tobacco products may be less harmful, they should be seen only as a step towards quitting altogether.
Government involvement is crucial, according to experts who urged stronger regulations on tobacco sales, higher taxes, and more public awareness campaigns to discourage tobacco use. Investing in research and personalized programs to help people quit smoking is also important, especially for young people across India.
Meenakshi Jha, Chief Convenor of Smoke-Free India, emphasized the need to support individuals trying to quit through structured programs and strong community backing. She advocated for stricter tobacco control policies, alongside practical solutions for those who want to stop smoking.
Jha noted that addressing the tobacco problem requires joint efforts from the government, public health groups, and individuals themselves. By spreading awareness, providing accessible services to help people quit, and putting effective policies in place, India can move towards a healthier, smoke-free future.
She concluded by stressing the urgency of taking action now, to prevent more lives from being lost to tobacco-related diseases. "The time to act is now before this silent killer claims more lives," Jha said. Experts agree that with the right steps, India can work towards a smoke-free and healthier future.
A smoke-free India is possible, but it needs ongoing effort from the government, health organizations, and everyone in the community. By coming together to tackle this problem, India can lower tobacco-related illnesses and save many lives.
These efforts will have a big impact, making people healthier and creating a better society for future generations. Experts say we must act now to prevent more deaths from tobacco-related diseases.