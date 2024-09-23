PM Modi Meets Global Leaders, Including Nepalese Counterpart & Palestinian President, In New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in separate discussions with several world leaders, including Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and reiterating support for the Palestinian people.
PM Modi, currently in New York on the second leg of his three-day U.S. visit, met with the leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi expressed his satisfaction with the meeting with his Nepalese counterpart: "Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister KP Oli in New York. The India-Nepal friendship is very robust, and we look forward to adding even more momentum to our ties. Our talks focused on issues such as energy, technology, and trade."
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also shared details of the meeting on X, stating, "Deepening the warm and close friendship. PM @narendramodi met PM @kpsharmaoli of Nepal, on the sidelines of the UNGA today. The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest to strengthen cooperation in all areas of age-old, multi-faceted, and expanding partnership."
Nepal PM Oli, who is attending the 79th Session of the UNGA on his first foreign visit, reciprocated Modi's sentiments in a post on X: "Had a fruitful meeting with the Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji on the sidelines of UNGA79. During the meeting, various matters of bilateral relations were discussed."
In a separate meeting, Modi met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and reiterated India's support for the Palestinian people. "PM @narendramodi met H.E. Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestine, on the sidelines of UNGA today," the MEA said in another post on X. "The PM expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India’s continued support to the people of Palestine," it added.
In addition to meetings with Oli and Abbas, Modi held discussions with Kuwait's Crown Prince, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to deepen "historical linkages" and "people-to-people contacts." According to the MEA, "PM @narendramodi met HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait today, on the sidelines of UNGA. The leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen our historical linkages and strong people-to-people contacts."
Earlier in the day, PM Modi participated in a roundtable conference with top U.S. tech leaders and CEOs. He also addressed the Indian diaspora in a packed Nassau Veterans Coliseum on Long Island, New York.
Modi’s visit to New York followed his attendance at the Quad Leaders’ Summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware. During the Quad Summit on Saturday, Modi held bilateral talks with President Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
