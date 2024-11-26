Blogs

Delhi-NCR Schools Shift To Hybrid Mode Amid Severe Air Pollution

CAQM directs schools in Delhi-NCR to adopt hybrid learning for classes up to 12th standard as air pollution worsens.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Representational Image
Delhi-NCR Schools Shift To Hybrid Mode Amid Severe Air Pollution
info_icon

Following the Supreme Court’s recommendation to review restrictions on physical classes due to air pollution, the Centre's air quality panel, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), on Monday instructed schools and colleges in Delhi-NCR to adopt a "hybrid" mode for classes up to the 12th standard.

Delhi’s poor air quality, exacerbated by unfavorable winter weather conditions from November to January, often leads to prolonged restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). These measures, especially in the third and fourth stages, disrupt education and impact the quality of learning.

The CAQM, in a statement, pointed out that most primary schools in Delhi and other National Capital Region (NCR) areas lack sufficient resources for conducting fully online classes. It also noted that students of Classes 10 and 12 face significant challenges under GRAP stage-4 restrictions, as they are required to attend physical classes for practical lessons, tests, and extra tutorials critical for board and competitive examinations.

The panel has directed state governments in Delhi and NCR districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar, to implement hybrid learning—combining physical and online modes—wherever feasible. It emphasized that "the option to exercise an online mode of education, wherever available, shall vest with the students and their guardians."

The directive further suggested that hybrid learning be considered for educational institutions in other parts of the NCR.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court urged the CAQM to assess restarting physical classes, highlighting that students were being deprived of mid-day meals and lacked resources to attend virtual classes. However, the court refused to relax GRAP stage-4 anti-pollution restrictions, stating that easing the curbs would depend on a consistent reduction in AQI levels.

The restrictions on physical classes were imposed recently following severe air pollution.

In compliance with CAQM’s directive, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has instructed the heads of government, government-aided, private, and unaided schools under its jurisdiction—including NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board—to implement hybrid learning.

"All the heads of schools are hereby further directed to disseminate this information to the parents and guardians of the students immediately," the DoE said.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction 2025: A To Z Of Indian Premier League Event Held In Jeddah - Check All The Facts
  2. PAK Vs ZIM: Saim's Maiden Ton, Abrar's Debut Heroics Guide Pakistan To Crush Zimbabwe By 10 Wickets In 2nd ODI
  3. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  4. New Zealand Vs England 1st Test: Ben Cox Replacement Jacob Bethell Will Bat At Three On Debut
  5. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Colts In Action On TV And Online
  2. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  3. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  4. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: CM Atishi Accuses Centre Of Electoral Roll Manipulation; BJP Dismisses Claims As Rhetoric
  2. Tamil Nadu Cyclone Alert: Rains Lash Several Parts Of State; CM Stalin Chairs High-Level Meeting
  3. 'EVM Not Tampered When You Win?': SC Junks Plea For Reverting To Paper Ballots For Elections
  4. 'Desh Ke Gaddaron' To 'Batenge Toh Katenge': Hate Speech Over The Years
  5. India Signs Riyadh Design Law Treaty After Two Decades Of Negotiations
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Maharaja To Release In China; Becomes First Indian Film To Be Screened After Normalisation Of Ties
  2. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  3. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  4. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. November 26 News Wrap: Constitution Day, Maharashtra CM Face, Pakistan Protests And More
  2. Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party; Shoot At Sight Orders Issued
  3. What Is Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
  4. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
  5. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here