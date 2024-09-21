Assam CM Urges Militant Groups To Join Peace Talks On International Day Of Peace

Assam has faced challenges due to various militant groups that have affected the state's peace and development. While some groups, like part of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), have begun talks with the government and are looking to reintegrate into society, others, such as ULFA (Independent), still refuse to engage in dialogue. This ongoing conflict has been substantially hindering the state's progress and peace.
On the occasion of International Day of Peace, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called upon militant groups to abandon violence and come forward for discussions to promote the state's development. In a message shared on social media platform X, the CM stressed that violence and terror would not bring positive results, whereas dialogue would pave the way for Assam to rise as a leading state in India.
"Today, on #InternationalDayOfPeace, I call upon the armed groups to come to the discussion table and together chart a new dawn for Assam," Sarma stated in his post. He further emphasized that meaningful discussions, not violence, would ensure Assam’s growth and development.
Over the past few years, several militant outfits in Assam, including factions of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), have signed peace accords with the government, leading to many insurgents reintegrating into mainstream society. However, ULFA (Independent), a faction led by Paresh Barua, has so far refrained from entering peace negotiations. Despite multiple appeals from the Assam CM, Barua continues to resist calls for talks.
Earlier this year, on Independence Day, the ULFA (Independent) claimed responsibility for planting bombs at 24 locations across Assam. Police recovered eight "bomb-like substances" from various areas, including two from the state capital, Guwahati. This event underscored the continued threat posed by the faction despite progress made with other militant groups.
CM Sarma also urged Barua and other militants to refrain from actions that could jeopardize the future of Assam’s youth. He pointed out that the state is on the verge of becoming an economic and developmental powerhouse within the next decade, and the continuation of violence would only hold back this progress.
As Assam moves towards a future of growth and stability, the CM’s call for peace talks reflects his commitment to resolving long-standing conflicts through dialogue. He reiterated that peace and cooperation are the only viable paths forward for the state's prosperity. With the participation of all stakeholders, Sarma hopes to usher in a new era for Assam, free from the shadow of insurgency and violence.