Best Corporate Gifts To Celebrate Your Team This Diwali 2024

Celebrate Diwali with thoughtful corporate gifts that strengthen team bonds and show appreciation.

Diwali hampers
Diwali is a festival of lights, happiness, and togetherness. It’s a time of sharing joy and happiness; giving gifts and confections is an important part of this festival. Diwali is a time for spreading joy and appreciation among friends, family, and colleagues. For businesses, Diwali offers an excellent opportunity to show gratitude to employees through thoughtful gifts that reinforce a sense of belonging and motivation. If you are also thinking of giving something to your hard-working and loyal employees, then we have made a list of personalized and budget-friendly gifts for your employees that will be special and appropriate to them and will surely warm the hearts of your employees.

Here is the complete guide to a Diwali hamper for your corporate employees

Jade plant

Gifting plants is a symbol of growth and success, this Diwali gift your employee the Ugao’s jade plant. The Jade plant is known for its coin-shaped leaves and is often considered a symbol of good luck in Feng Shui. Ugao offers this miniature plant in various sizes and styles, making it a great addition to any home or office. Its low-maintenance nature and attractive appearance make it a popular choice among plant enthusiasts.

Price: 200- 300.

Vegan Leather Corporate Gift Set

Make your employees feel special by offering them some unique and presentable gifts. Giftana India is offering a special Diwali deal on their vegan leather corporate gift sets! These stylish and eco-friendly sets make the perfect gift for employees. You can explore some other gift ideas and offers on their website to select the right gifts for your employees. Show your appreciation with a thoughtful and sustainable choice that reflects your company's commitment to ethical practices.

Price: 700- 900.

M caffeine Coffee Moment Gift Kit

This Diwali, surprise your employees with a Mcaffeine coffee moment gift kit, as Swageasy is offering a fantastic deal on a skincare set. As a special treat for your employees, consider gifting them this luxurious skincare set filled with coffee-infused products. Not only will they appreciate the thoughtful gesture, but they'll also enjoy the benefits of a relaxing and rejuvenating skincare routine.

Price: 1000-2000.

Decadent Surprise Box

If you are thinking of gifting something that will make a lasting impression on employees, then you should go for a decadent surprise box from Boxup gifting. The brand’s carefully curated selection includes a variety of high-quality products, from gourmet snacks and beverages to personalized stationery and tech accessories. With options to customize the hampers, save up to 15% off on 100+ hampers and 10% off on 51 hampers. You can ensure your employees receive gifts that truly reflect your company's appreciation and the spirit of Diwali.

Price: 1000-2000.

Java Stainless Steel mug

If you are looking for something sturdy and classy, then you should pick this Java stainless steel mug for your employees. The Headway by Rabitat is offering a special discount on Java stainless steel products for employees to gift this Diwali. This is a great opportunity to show appreciation for your team and give them a thoughtful and functional gift that will last for years to come.

Price: 1000-2000.

Festive Mug Gift Hamper

The Decor Circle is giving amazing offers on their product to gift your employees. They are offering a delightful range of festive mug gift hampers. These hampers feature beautifully designed mugs paired with assorted treats, making them perfect for gifting during the holiday season. Get up to 10% off on the first purchase and with their current offer, you can purchase these globes at a discounted rate, making it an even more affordable choice for your Diwali gifting needs.

Price: 2000-3000.

Diwali Bliss by The Good Road

The Good Road offers a curated collection of luxury Diwali gift hampers designed specifically for corporate employees. These hampers known as Diwali Bliss feature an assortment of gourmet treats, premium beauty products, printed notecards, flower T-light holders, scented paper fillers, printed Diwali tags, and artisanal chocolates, making them a thoughtful and elegant way to celebrate the festival of lights with your team. With options to customize the hampers, you can ensure they reflect your company's values and the unique preferences of your employees.

Price: 2000-3000.

The Corporate Dream Gift Box

The Corporate Dream Gift Box by Big Wish Box is a thoughtfully curated collection designed to inspire and delight corporate employees. Featuring a "Live Your Dreams" diary, a jotter, and a stylish pen, this elegant gift set is perfect for birthdays, corporate gifting, or employee appreciation. Appreciate your employee by gifting this heartwarming box from Big Wish Box with its express delivery and premium packaging, the Corporate Dream Gift Box is a thoughtful and impactful way to show your employees that their hard work and dedication are recognized.

Price: approx 1000.

Choose the right gifts for your employees, as it will show a reflection of the company’s culture and appreciation. Make them feel special by offering special gifts for them, this will not only appreciate your efforts but also motivate them to work. Whether you opt for personalized items, practical tech gadgets, wellness gifts, or the timeless gift of cash bonuses, ensuring that the gesture is thoughtful will make a lasting impression. Ultimately, the goal is to show gratitude, enhance employee satisfaction, and foster a positive workplace environment during the festive season.

Advertisement

