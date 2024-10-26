In 1968, Israel even assisted Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to plant six hundred thousand trees and helped improve agriculture by providing the farmers with improved varieties of seeds. This mode of control was rife with contradictions and eventually imploded with the breakout of the First Intifada in 1987. Borrowing from Gordon’s theoretical conceptualisation, Kanjwal brings to fore the myriad ways in which the Indian government and its “client regimes in Kashmir propagated development, empowerment, and progress to secure the well-being of Kashmir’s population” and make Indian rule palatable to the general population. In order to secure legitimacy for his rule, Bakshi deployed a strategy of “developmentalism.”