Review Of ‘Open Intelligence: Education Between Art and Artificial’

It is the capacity to bring the vast data and text together, crafting and re-crafting pertinent narratives bound by questions of ethics and fairness, that is likely to remain the domain for human intervention, answers Majumdar. His reminder that AI learns from dominant socio-cultural, economic and political patterns that rapidly restructure opportunities, wealth and power within an already unequal social structure, is pointed. This is why he emphasises the role of ethical consciousness when handling narratives. He pushes past the ethical use of AI to a sharper question: what narratives are we feeding LLMs and how do we train them to read human subtlety as legitimate knowledge, rather than flatten it into categories of bias? His argument that education should urgently make way to “forms of memory that are deeply rooted in one’s emotions, sensibility, ethics and politics” promises a pathway.