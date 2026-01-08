Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Postman of Abruzzo, By Vénus Khoury-Ghata

Lined up in front of the door are five soot-coloured kittens who seem to have been waiting for her to arrive. They lead her to their mother who is sprawled on the crochet bedspread. Madame mother who is recovering from giving birth yawns wide enough to dislocate her jaws, then follows with an anxious gaze the comings and goings of Laure between her open suitcase and the armoire where she puts away two dresses and Luc’s folder of notes. Tomorrow she will read the pages in which are entangled in great disorder illnesses, immune deficiencies, intermarriages or incest—the father impregnating his daughter with the mute collusion of the mother, sometimes the brother who has gone very far away and who no longer sends home news.