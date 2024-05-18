How Not To Be A Superwoman: A Handbook For Women To Survive The Patriarchy

That brings us to the matter of the “Guilt Factory”. Women battle several guilts, “the most consuming” of these being the caregiving guilt, which includes mother’s and daughter’s guilt. Working mothers talk about how they constantly worry they are slipping up, how the demands of job and family pull them in different direction, saddling them with “mommy guilt”. Bhowmick quotes studies that have shown how working moms often feel more guilty than working dads. Putting motherhood on a pedestal also means that women constantly feel they are being judged by an “invisible audience” about their parenting skills. In her conversations with several women in their mid-forties, Bhowmick addresses the myth of the superhuman caregiver, the “mother whose own care needs require no attention”. The interviewees share their personal experiences of letting go of the traditional, gendered social construct of a mother. Parenting is a shared activity, which requires both the father and the mother’s equal involvement. Gender roles within the family unit are not to be pigeonholed. “Every mother is different,” says Natasha. “I realized that there was no right or wrong way to be a mother.”