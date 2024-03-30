Book Review: The Many Lives Of Agyeya By Akshaya Mukul

One of the many triumphs of this book is the chapter related to Agyeya’s association with Kripa Sen during the early 1940s. Kripa was struggling with her divorce at that time, was extremely well-read, witty, and having lost both her parents had become a gypsy. From the earliest letters, she was hopelessly smitten with him and equated her love with lines from East Coker by T.S Elliot and sometimes addressed him Vatsyayanaavitch. He too was madly in love with her because of her deftness with British literature, wit, and her giving names to people. Once in his letters, he signed off as ‘Yours (Boiling with rage, green with jealousy and mad with impotent anger).’ Later, he immortalised Kripa as his protagonist Rekha in Nadi ke Dwip when she got married to Rao. All the while going through these chapters, I wondered how a man so much in love with an intelligent and vivacious woman like Kripa can leave her.