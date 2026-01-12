Earth Woman: An Excerpt From Lukáš Cabala's 'Will You Remember Trenčín?'

The train began to slow down.

​“All of a sudden the tomcat gets up and says…” before she could finish her story, she quickly collected her things, excused herself, and ran down the aisle to the end of the train car. From there she shouted to her friend: “I’ll call you, bye, I’m taking off!”

​Then the door hissed behind her, and since I couldn’t see the stairs because of the reflections on the glass, I had a suspicion that she really took off flying.

​It took everything I had for me not to turn around and stare at the woman who was still on the train. She didn’t even budge. She must have been used to such things.

​