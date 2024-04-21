Book Excerpt: The Indian Reality By Ram Madhav

Plato’s panacea was ‘philosopher kings’. As Bhishma tells Yudhishthira in the ‘Shanti Parva’ of the Mahabharata, which was repeated by Chanakya in Arthashastra:

प्रजासुखे सुखं राज्ञः प्रजानां तु हिते हितम् ।

नात्मप्रियं हितं राज्ञः प्रजानां तु प्रियं हितम् ।।

(The happiness of the ruler lies in the happiness of his subjects. It is not what the ruler likes that matters, but only what people like.)

In the ‘Yuddha Kanda’ of the Ramayana, sage Valmiki narrates certain characteristics of Ram Rajya or Ram’s kingdom: