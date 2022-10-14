Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Home Automobiles

Ethanol-Blended Petrol To Hit Indian Fuel Market By December: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

India has advanced the target date for achieving 20 per cent ethanol-blending in petrol by five years to 2025.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri
Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri Source: PTI

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 6:06 pm

Ethanol-blended petrol is likely to be available in the country from December or January, ahead of the April 2023 target, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

Fuel to arrive ahead of the 2023 target

"We are constantly reviewing the ethanol production and I believe, 20 per cent blended fuel would come in the market in December or January ahead of April 2023 (target)," he told reporters here.

Choice between ethanol and petrol based vehicles

Citing the example of Brazil where flex-fuel vehicles are available and the consumer can take ethanol or petrol as per choice, he said that this will be the ultimate goal of the government.

However, to reach that stage, certain technical aspects are there and work is going on. "We are going to hold a major meeting with automobile manufacturers on ethanol blending," he said.
 
India has advanced the target date for achieving 20 per cent ethanol-blending in petrol by five years to 2025.

The minister also said that for the targeted 20 per cent blending of ethanol in petrol, the country will need a 1,000 core litre capacity. He added that 450 crore litre is being produced and tenders for 400 crore litre have been issued.
    
"We have more than enough ethanol for 20 per cent blending," Puri reaffirmed.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Automobiles Ethanol Fuel Ethanol-Blended Petrol Ethanol Blending Petrol Clean Energy
