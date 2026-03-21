Weekly Horoscope For March 22–28, 2026: Financial Gains And Career Growth Await Aries, Gemini And Capricorn

In spite of this, you will need to have a conversation about this with your family before taking the appropriate actions. Whenever you find yourself in a circumstance like this, it is imperative that you pay attention to the guidance that your elders provide. Because Ketu is currently located in the second house of your Moon sign, you will need to make sure that you do not put off any job during this time period in order to avoid delay that is not essential. Only in this manner will you be able to win the respect and appreciation of your superiors in your place of employment. The majority of pupils who are under your sign will obtain good grades this week, even if they put in very little effort. Not only will this make their day more enjoyable, but it will also garner them recognition and admiration from their family, friends, and the community at large. Not only will this help pupils feel better about themselves, but it will also help them do even better than they did previously.