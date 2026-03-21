Weekly Horoscope For March 22–28, 2026: Financial Gains And Career Growth Await Aries, Gemini And Capricorn

Weekly Horoscope (March 22, 2026 - March 28, 2026): This weekly horoscope highlights a mix of positive growth, financial awareness, and emotional balance. While some individuals may experience career progress, improved health, and new opportunities, others are advised to stay cautious about expenses, communication, and stress management. The week encourages maintaining harmony in relationships, making thoughtful financial decisions, and focusing on personal development, education, and long-term goals.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
As Saturn moves into the twelfth house relative to your Moon sign, you will find that maintaining a regular workout routine is quite important for your physical fitness during this week. During this time period, there is a significant possibility that your health will undergo a vast number of favourable improvements. Because Jupiter is currently located in the third house in relation to your Moon sign, this will be an especially favourable period for people who are obese, as they may discover a solution that will provide them with long-term respite from some of their issues. Many pay rises are likely to be implemented during this time period. As a consequence of this, even if you suffer increased expenses that were not anticipated, it will not have an effect on your current financial status. On the other hand, if you want to better your financial situation, you can speed up your attempts to save money by minimising expenditures that are not required.
This week, if you try to impose your decisions on your family, you will only be creating problems for yourself and your own interests. Therefore, it is important to be patient in every circumstance and to make an effort to find a solution. During this week, your inner strength will prove to be the most powerful strength you possess. During this time, you will be observed providing assistance to other people while simultaneously preserving your impact at work. The sight of this support will cause even your adversaries to become your friends, which will ultimately lead to favourable outcomes in the future. It is likely that you will come across a great deal of prospects for achievement this week if you are concerned about higher education. In addition, those individuals who have recently finished their studies and are currently seeking work are likely to come across chances that are advantageous during this time period.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
This week, your health will be better than normal because Saturn is located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign. This is a favorable placement for your health. You will not be susceptible to developing any serious ailments during this week as a result of the effect of your zodiac lord. In spite of the fact that you might occasionally encounter some minor physical problems, your health will greatly improve in comparison to how it was in the past, and you will experience good changes in your well-being. If you have put your money into gambling or the stock market, there is a considerable probability that you will suffer substantial losses during this week. In addition, there is the possibility that you will put more of your money into activities that are unethical to get that money back. As a result, it is recommended that you avoid engaging in risky behaviours such as gambling as much as you possibly can during this week.
This week, you will make an effort to go home from work earlier than usual, and you will be successful in doing so. This is because Jupiter is located in the second house of your Moon sign. At this time, looking through an old family album or looking at an old image will bring back memories, which will bring you back to your family, and you will reminisce about them. A lot of businesspeople may make the decision to make a profitable investment this week with the assistance of a close friend or acquaintance. But before you put your money into something, you need to be completely aware of every aspect of it, from the smallest to the most significant. You are able to seek the assistance of a senior or an expert if it becomes essential. You will be able to get an advantage if you spend this week learning new methods and then applying those methods to your study. In particular, those who are getting ready to take admission tests will need to be open to new technology and work on improving their creative abilities.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
The fact that Jupiter is currently located in the first house of your Moon sign indicates that your tendency to overeat may cause you some difficulties this week. Consuming an excessive amount of food can result in a variety of health issues, including food poisoning, stomach discomfort, and flatulence. As a result, it is highly recommended that you work on improving your oral hygiene. Because Saturn is currently located in the tenth house of your Moon sign, your financial condition will likely improve during this week. Nevertheless, it is also likely that your expenses will increase; therefore, you should exercise caution about your spending from the very beginning and reduce spending that is both needless and wasteful.
This week may be especially challenging for you because of your propensity of reaching home late. If this occurs, there is a risk that it will result in a significant disagreement with members of your family, and they might even yell at you. This week, you will be successful in completing your previously pending responsibilities on time, which is why those born under this sign have a good probability of earning a promotion, wage raise, and a higher position at work. This week, you will be successful in achieving both of these things. Many children will be expected to perform very well in both their academics and their extracurricular activities this week. Because the people around you will evaluate you based on both your academic performance and your participation in extracurricular activities; you should make an effort to participate in everything and provide your best effort.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
You will have a lot of spare time this week, which you may put toward pursuing a passion that you have been wanting to do for a very long time. This week, you will have abundant time outside of work. Like singing, dancing, travelling, painting, and other similar activities. Not only will you have a good time participating in these activities, but you will also feel refreshed. Because Rahu is located in the tenth house in regard to your Moon sign, you will need to exercise self-control over spending that is not essential right from the beginning of this week. You face the risk of running out of money at a moment when you need it the most, which will force you to borrow money, which will add to your stress. If monies belonging to households were held up as a result of actions taken by the government, there is a significant possibility that they will be released this week.
In spite of this, you will need to have a conversation about this with your family before taking the appropriate actions. Whenever you find yourself in a circumstance like this, it is imperative that you pay attention to the guidance that your elders provide. Because Ketu is currently located in the second house of your Moon sign, you will need to make sure that you do not put off any job during this time period in order to avoid delay that is not essential. Only in this manner will you be able to win the respect and appreciation of your superiors in your place of employment. The majority of pupils who are under your sign will obtain good grades this week, even if they put in very little effort. Not only will this make their day more enjoyable, but it will also garner them recognition and admiration from their family, friends, and the community at large. Not only will this help pupils feel better about themselves, but it will also help them do even better than they did previously.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
There is a possibility that you could encounter some minor health problems this week as a result of Jupiter's position in the eleventh house in regard to your Moon sign. However, because no severe illnesses are anticipated at this period, you will be pretty fortunate. Despite this, you should not ignore your health and should make it a habit to frequently engage in activities such as yoga, meditation, and physical activity in order to maintain your physical fitness and overall health. As a result of the improved financial situation that has occurred this week, it will be much simpler to purchase supplies for the home. The happiness of your family will be increased, and you will also obtain motivation to perform better as a result of this.
For the remainder of this week, you should make it a priority to finish any outstanding chores around the house rather than putting them off. Later on this week, it is conceivable that members of your family will confront you regarding issues related to them. Should you fail to finish the assignment, you can be subjected to reprimand from them. There is a risk that you will be betrayed by coworkers at your place of employment, which could harm your professional advancement. Since this is the case, it is strongly recommended that you stay away from the company of dishonest individuals and liars from the very beginning of this week. For students who are getting ready to enrol in higher education, this week is going to be a terrific one. At the beginning of this week, you will be required to put in more effort; however, after that, you will be able to achieve greater marks with less effort.
Lucky Colour: Golden
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
Drivers should be extra careful this week because even the smallest amount of carelessness could lead to disaster. This week, you will experience a sense of mental relaxation as a result of Rahu's placement in the sixth house of your Moon sign. As a consequence of this, your creative capacity will improve, and you will be able to develop several outstanding new ideas that will result in large financial gains. You will find that this ultimately results in big financial rewards for you. During this week, you will have a lot of luck in revitalising your connections with your relatives because Jupiter is located in the tenth house of your Moon sign.
During this time period, it will also be an excellent week for dealing with domestic concerns and doing long-overdue chores around the house. You have been looking forward to a vacation that is related to your business, and it will finally happen this week. Before you leave on this trip, however, make sure that you thoroughly examine all of your possessions and documentation, as this could put you in a difficult situation in a place that you are not familiar with. Your mental stress and worry may increase if you study too much this week. You can protect yourself from a wide variety of mental diseases by participating in other activities, such as sports, regularly.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 7
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
Your attitude of always making every effort to fulfil your needs and desires is likely to be damaging to your health this week. You always seem to be doing all in your power to fulfil your needs and desires. Your erratic conduct will not only lead to health issues, but it will also make your personal life more challenging. This week will bring about major changes in terms of one's financial situation as a result of Jupiter's placement in the ninth house in relation to the sign of the Moon. You will be able to conveniently repay invoices and payments that have been outstanding for a long time. In spite of this, you should refrain from lending your money to anyone during this time. Your vivacious, upbeat, and friendly manner will provide happiness to those who are in your immediate vicinity, particularly the members of your family.
Additionally, this will endear you to your parents and gain their respect and affection. It is not uncommon to observe you going above and beyond what is required for your pals. There is a possibility that someone at the workplace will interfere with any strategy or plan that you have previously devised in order to accomplish your objectives and responsibilities at work. This is because Saturn is located in the sixth house in relation to the Moon. Because of this, you will experience a great deal of difficulty; thus, you should keep your eyes open and be aware of the activities that are taking place. In terms of your academics, your weekly prognosis appears to be favourable, which will result in favourable outcomes for pupils. During this period, you will experience the fruits of your labour and have the confidence that you are able to achieve success in competitive examinations.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
Exercising on a consistent basis will be of utmost importance to your physical fitness this week, as Jupiter is currently located in the eighth house of your Moon sign. During this time period, there is a significant possibility that your health will undergo a vast number of favourable improvements. This will be a very favourable moment for people who are obese, as they may discover a solution that will provide them with long-term respite from some of their issues. Over the course of this week, you will need to be extremely watchful since there is a possibility that a creditor could come to your house and demand that you pay them money. Giving back the money could place you in a difficult financial situation, and failing to do so could have a negative influence on your reputation. If you or a member of your family are interested in settling overseas and the required outcomes are there in your horoscope, you may achieve complete success in your quest this week.
Rahu is located in the fourth house of your Moon sign, which indicates that you are more likely to be successful. This time is characterised by the formation of conditions that are particularly favourable. If you put in more work than you normally would during this period of time, your desire to settle down in a foreign country may come true. Those born under this zodiac sign who are self-employed and run their own businesses will have more success this week. Not only will this win them the respect they deserve in society, but it will also earn them respect inside their own family, which will assist in inspiring them to perform even better now. Within the course of this week, a significant number of students will encounter challenges in comprehending certain subjects; yet, despite these challenges, they will be able to triumph over them and achieve success in their respective disciplines. As a result, over this period of time, they will be required to maintain their concentration on their objectives and make consistent efforts.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
This week, excessive drinking and driving recklessly could end up costing you a lot of money because Saturn is found in the fourth house of your Moon sign. This carelessness is likely to result in monetary losses as well as health concerns for a great number of people. A celebration or occasion for the family is likely to be hosted at home, which will require a substantial amount of financial investment. Because Ketu is located in the ninth house of your moon sign, it is likely that your financial position will get even more difficult and that your mental tension will also increase. Because of the extremely emotional temperament you possess, you will be unable to maintain control of your feelings during this week. Because of this, disagreements with members of the family could ensue.
Because you might be left alone in such a circumstance, it is in your best interest to steer clear of disagreements with other people. There will be good conditions for professionals this week. You will acquire outstanding observation and analytical skills during this time period as a result of the presence of numerous planets, which will be of great assistance to you in the progress of your job. Students who were born under this sign will have a very beneficial week during this week. You will need to overcome your own laziness and stay refreshed by engaging in physical activities whenever you get the opportunity to do so. This period will be fairly advantageous due to the fact that it will be favourable. As a result, you must first overcome your tendency to be lazy; only then will you be able to attain success.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
Your lost self-assurance and vitality will start to come back to you this week as Ketu is located in the eighth house of your moon sign. You will be able to exhibit your knowledge and make decisions that are appropriate as a consequence of this, and any challenges you had in the past with decision-making will eventually evaporate. Saturn is currently located in the third house of your Moon sign, making this week an excellent time to make purchases of products that have the potential to increase in value. You have the option of investing in gold jewellery, a house, land, or the construction of a home, all of which are likely to generate decent earnings.
This week, if you spend money on things that aren't required, it could make your parents angry. It is possible that this will result in reprimands and arguments with other members of the household. Due to the fact that you will be participating in a multitude of philanthropic events this week, your social status is likely to improve. Additionally, these activities will assist you in growing professionally. It is imperative that you put in a lot of effort during this period if you are thinking about pursuing further education. During this time, however, you will have good fortune on your side, which will assist you in remembering whatever it is that you learn.
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue
Lucky Number: 4
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
Overcoming weakness this week will be possible for you if you consume meat. On the other hand, it is essential to consume meals that are prepared at home rather than ordering food from a restaurant and to walk for approximately thirty minutes every day in order to facilitate digestion. With Saturn in the second house of your Moon sign, you will need to be aware of the fact that your expenses will continue to increase at a rapid speed as long as you have money. This is something you will need to realise this week. Therefore, in order to avoid running out of money, you will need to put any extra funds you have inside of a secure location from which it is simple to withdraw them. Additionally, you have the option of presenting this money to your parents, as it will assist you in avoiding a great deal of financial struggle in the years to come. It is possible that the manner in which your father treats you this week may be quite unpleasant, as he is likely to reprimand you for anything that you have voiced.
It is important to refrain from reacting to his statements as much as possible in order to preserve the peace within the family, as doing so could lead to an argument. During this week, those individuals who are already employed by international companies and who are born under your zodiac sign are likely to obtain a significant promotion or benefit. During this period, your bosses at work will recognise and appreciate the effort that you have made, and your coworkers will also be seen providing you with their full support. The educational horoscope that you have reveals that pupils who are prepared for competitive examinations will achieve success in their examinations. There is a possibility that a teacher or guru may present you with a wise book or a key to knowledge as a gift during this period. Additionally, your family will be observed encouraging you during this time.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
Considering that Ketu is currently located in the sixth house in relation to your Moon sign, it seems that this week will be beneficial for your health. Take advantage of your improved health and make it a habit to consume foods that are high in vitamin C on a daily basis. It is quite improbable that you will experience any major illnesses during this period. A gathering or occasion for the family is likely to take place at home, which will necessitate a substantial amount of financial investment. Because Rahu is located in the twelfth house in relation to your Moon sign, your financial condition will probably suffer, and your mental tension will also increase as a result of this placement. Now is the time for you to realise that there is barely a single household in which members of the family do not have arguments with one another.
Because of this, you should avoid discussing the problems that your family is experiencing with other people you only know on a casual basis, since you run the risk of becoming a laughing stock, which could put additional emotional strain on you. This week, you should put all other activities on hold and concentrate on the things that you used to take pleasure in doing when you were a child. These hobbies may be connected to a hidden talent that you held, such as singing, dancing, drawing, or other similar pursuits. This, however, will necessitate that you maintain your professional aspirations and career in mind. There is a good chance that this week will bring some good news to students who are born under this zodiac sign and have been fantasising about studying in another country. However, to accomplish this, you will need to ensure that all of your documents are complete and that you have obtained comprehensive information regarding the college or school to which you are applying for admission. in order to ensure that you do not forfeit a chance by committing any errors or failing to notice something.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7