Art & Entertainment

Zeenat Aman Shares Throwback Picture With Dimple Kapadia, Thanks Her For Support In 'Difficult Phase'

Zeenat Aman shared a throwback picture with Joy Mukherjee and Dimple Kapadia. She penned a note of gratitude for Kapadia.

Instagram
Zeenat Aman with Joy Mukherjee and Dimple Kapadia Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Zeenat Aman always manages to spark conversation among her fans and the audience with her Instagram posts. The veteran actor is known for penning well-drafted captions which leaves people with thoughts. Recently, she shared a throwback picture with actress Dimple Kapadia and filmmaker Joy Mukherjee. She also wrote a note for Kapadia in the caption.

Taking to her Instagram, Zeenat Aman shared a sepia-tinted picture with Joy Mukherjee and Dimple Kapadia. Seated on the left-hand side, Aman is seen in a casual top and wide-legged pants. She is smoking a cigarette. Mukherjee, on the other hand, is seated in the middle. Kapadia is seated on the right with her purse on her lap. Sharing the picture, the actor recollected that it might be a picture from the set because she was in her own clothes.

Aman praised Kapadia and thanked her for standing by her side when she was going through a tough phase in her life. She wrote, “This isn’t a post about Dimple’s talent though she has that in spades, it’s about the little I saw of her character. During a very difficult phase in my life, she was one of a mere handful of people who publicly stood by me. This despite the criticism and scrutiny of her own life that the decision invited! In those trying times she revealed to me a strength of character that I admire to date.”

Take a look at the post here.

Additionally, the actor also urged people to not get ‘influenced’ by seeing her smoke a cigarette. She mentioned, “On another note, please don’t be influenced by my smoking in this image! I’ll admit I enjoyed a few cigarettes a day between my late teens and early 30s, but that all went out of the window the minute I became pregnant with my first born!”

The post has fetched over 17K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “You are one classy lady, ma’am! How I look forward to reading your thoughts!” A second fan wrote, “Why are you so wholesome @thezeenataman? I love you.” A third fan commented, “@thezeenataman your posts are therapeutic & help me dig into my own memories every once in a while...if that makes sense. Thank you.”

On the work front, Zeenat Aman will be next seen in ‘Bun Tikki.’

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Five-Month-Old Baby Mauled To Death By Dog In Telangana
  2. Day In Pics: May 14, 2024
  3. KERALA: POCSO Case Survivor Found Dead With A Belt Tightened Around Her Neck
  4. UP: Hearing In 2018 Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi On May 27
  5. Delhi Airport: Man Takes 200 Flights In A Year, Steals Co-Passengers' Jewelleries Worth Lakhs; In Police Custody Now
Entertainment News
  1. 3rd Annual Gold Gala: Asia Pacific Changemakers Make This A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics
  2. Has Saif Ali Khan Covered Up Kareena Kapoor's Tattoo On His Arm? Viral Photos Leave Fans Wondering
  3. Sanjay Kapoor Reveals Boney Kapoor Didn't Help Him In Tough Times: He Chose Fardeen Khan For 'No Entry'
  4. Zeenat Aman Shares Throwback Picture With Dimple Kapadia, Thanks Her For Support In 'Difficult Phase'
  5. 'Memories Of Murder' To 'Broker', Indulge In Song Kang-ho's 10 Award-Winning Performances Ahead Of His 'Uncle Samsik' TV Debut
Sports News
  1. Star Indian Paddler Manika Batra Achieves Career-Best Ranking, Enters World's Top 25
  2. NFL Star Harrison Butker Sparks Controversy With Critique Of Biden's Abortion Policy
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  4. IPL 2024: Rayudu Advocates For Coaches To 'Work Behind The Scenes And Give Players Freedom To Do Better'
  5. Paris Saint-Germain: Layvin Kurzawa To Follow Kylian Mbappe Through PSG Exit Door
World News
  1. NFL Star Harrison Butker Sparks Controversy With Critique Of Biden's Abortion Policy
  2. Russian President Putin To Make A State Visit To China This Week
  3. Michael Cohen Testifies, Reveals Shocking Details In Trump Hush Money Trial
  4. Cave-In Leaves 3 Miners Missing And 12 Injured At A Coal Mine In Poland
  5. Surprise Reshuffle, Kharkiv Assault And Putin's Visit To China: Where Does The Russia-Ukraine War Stand
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi Seat; Radical Amritpal Singh's Parents Campaign For Him In Punjab
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival