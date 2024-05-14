Aman praised Kapadia and thanked her for standing by her side when she was going through a tough phase in her life. She wrote, “This isn’t a post about Dimple’s talent though she has that in spades, it’s about the little I saw of her character. During a very difficult phase in my life, she was one of a mere handful of people who publicly stood by me. This despite the criticism and scrutiny of her own life that the decision invited! In those trying times she revealed to me a strength of character that I admire to date.”