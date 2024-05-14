Zeenat Aman always manages to spark conversation among her fans and the audience with her Instagram posts. The veteran actor is known for penning well-drafted captions which leaves people with thoughts. Recently, she shared a throwback picture with actress Dimple Kapadia and filmmaker Joy Mukherjee. She also wrote a note for Kapadia in the caption.
Taking to her Instagram, Zeenat Aman shared a sepia-tinted picture with Joy Mukherjee and Dimple Kapadia. Seated on the left-hand side, Aman is seen in a casual top and wide-legged pants. She is smoking a cigarette. Mukherjee, on the other hand, is seated in the middle. Kapadia is seated on the right with her purse on her lap. Sharing the picture, the actor recollected that it might be a picture from the set because she was in her own clothes.
Aman praised Kapadia and thanked her for standing by her side when she was going through a tough phase in her life. She wrote, “This isn’t a post about Dimple’s talent though she has that in spades, it’s about the little I saw of her character. During a very difficult phase in my life, she was one of a mere handful of people who publicly stood by me. This despite the criticism and scrutiny of her own life that the decision invited! In those trying times she revealed to me a strength of character that I admire to date.”
Take a look at the post here.
Additionally, the actor also urged people to not get ‘influenced’ by seeing her smoke a cigarette. She mentioned, “On another note, please don’t be influenced by my smoking in this image! I’ll admit I enjoyed a few cigarettes a day between my late teens and early 30s, but that all went out of the window the minute I became pregnant with my first born!”
The post has fetched over 17K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “You are one classy lady, ma’am! How I look forward to reading your thoughts!” A second fan wrote, “Why are you so wholesome @thezeenataman? I love you.” A third fan commented, “@thezeenataman your posts are therapeutic & help me dig into my own memories every once in a while...if that makes sense. Thank you.”
On the work front, Zeenat Aman will be next seen in ‘Bun Tikki.’