Zeenat Aman Recollects She Broke Her Mother’s Heart When She Eloped: It Mended With The Birth Of My First Son

Zeenat then revealed how her mother thought that no man was worthy of her, and this was a point of contention between them. “Mummy never thought any man was worthy of me (she was onto something there), and it was the only matter that we ever locked horns on. Even then, if I were ever low, I would crawl into her bed in our apartment off Nepean Sea Road, lay by her side and hold her hand. No words would be spoken, but my turmoil would settle and I would feel secure,” she wrote and added, “It’s true that I broke her heart a little when I eloped, but it mended with the birth of my first son, who shares a birthday with her,” the veteran actress mentioned.