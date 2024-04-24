Zeenat Aman Recollects She Broke Her Mother’s Heart When She Eloped: It Mended With The Birth Of My First Son

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman often shares details of her personal and professional life on social media. In a recent Instagram post, she posted two photos of her late mother Scinda Heinz, and revealed how her mother gave up her career when Zeenat decided to become an actor.
Recalling their good and bad memories together, Zeenat revealed that she did break her mother’s heart when she eloped with Mazhar Khan. The two ended up getting married in 1985. In the recent post, Zeenat shared one picture of her mother with her father Amanullah Khan while the second picture featured her mother with her stepfather, whom Zeenat called Uncle Heinz. Check it out:
Calling her mother an “extraordinary woman”, Zeenat mentioned how she was her “safe harbour” and a “woman ahead of the curve”. She revealed how after separating from her husband, Zeenat’s father, her mother started working, and even made sacrifices for Zeenat’s acting career. “When I made up my mind to pursue a career in acting, she gave up her own work to be my manager. She negotiated my contracts, invested my earnings, packed my tiffins, ran my lines, inspired my style, and bolstered my confidence to the nth degree. All this while maintaining her own exciting social life within the expat community in Mumbai,” she wrote.
Zeenat then revealed how her mother thought that no man was worthy of her, and this was a point of contention between them. “Mummy never thought any man was worthy of me (she was onto something there), and it was the only matter that we ever locked horns on. Even then, if I were ever low, I would crawl into her bed in our apartment off Nepean Sea Road, lay by her side and hold her hand. No words would be spoken, but my turmoil would settle and I would feel secure,” she wrote and added, “It’s true that I broke her heart a little when I eloped, but it mended with the birth of my first son, who shares a birthday with her,” the veteran actress mentioned.
Lastly, Zeenat Aman said that when her mother passed away in 1995, she “felt as though a veil of protection” was snatched off her shoulders. “These pictures are all the more precious to me now that I can only return to her safe harbour in my memories,” she signed off.
Recently, Zeenat advocated, in a social media post, that couple should live together before tying the knot. Her statement received some flak from Saira Banu, Mumtaz and Mukesh Khanna.