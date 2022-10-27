Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Zareen Khan's Latest 'Nagabhairav' Has Her Trading Punches In Dual Avatar

Actress Zareen Khan will soon be seen essaying a double role with power-packed stunts in the Tamil horror-thriller 'Nagabhairav'.

Zareen Khan
Zareen Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 1:33 pm

She has been in the industry for a decade. Zareen made her debut with 'Veer'. She was then seen in films such as 'Housefull 2' and 'Hate Story 3', after which she forayed into Punjabi movies with 'Jatt James Bond' and Telugu movies with the thriller 'Chanakya'.

Directed by V.C. Vadivudiyan and produced by V. Palanivel, the movie will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi. And for the first time ever, she will be playing a double role.

"While shooting for this film, I felt like I finally got the opportunity to do everything that I have always wanted to do! As of now, we have already shot our portions in Chennai, Pondicherry, and Kumbakonam. We still have one schedule left to shoot, which will be planned mostly around November," she said.

'Nagabhairav' is touted to be an action-packed adventure.

So, will she be doing stunts?

"I have done a lot of my own stunts, which was really exciting and which also got me injured quite often during the shoots! But I never let that break my spirit or my stride. Now I feel ready to take on more action-oriented roles."

"In an era where female actors are finally being recognised and lauded for their artistry, I am glad that this film gives me the opportunity to be much more than just a pretty face!"

