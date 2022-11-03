Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Zac Efron Trolled With 'Shrek' Character Lord Farquaad Meme After New Look

Hollywood star Zac Efron has been trolled with 'Shrek' character Lord Farquaad meme after he debuted muscular shocking look on film set.

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 12:11 pm

Hollywood star Zac Efron has been trolled with 'Shrek' character Lord Farquaad meme after he debuted muscular shocking look on film set. 

In photos circulating online, the 35-year-old actor was seen filming for his new role as Kevin Von Erich in 'The Iron Claw'. He rocked a tight gray cut-off crew neck tank, ripped denim shorts and, most notably, a brown wig with short bangs and wavy hair that flowed right past his ears, reports aceshowbiz.com.

After the photo went viral on social media, Twitter users began comparing him to the 'Shrek' villain Lord Farquaad, a villain character who had short black hair with bangs and was short in stature.

"he looks like if lord farquaad hit the weight room," one fan tweeted, referring to the muscle gain Zac took on in order to resemble his wrestling role. "Lord Farquaad but make it the 21st century," someone else chimed in.

A separate Twitter user joked, "i see lord farquaad has been working out."

Another said, "not zac efron becoming lord farquaad's lost brother." Someone quipped, "lord farquaad's been having a glow up!"

"if a brooklyn art girl had a baby by lord farquaad from shrek," another person tweeted, referring to the stereotypical style of a woman living in Brooklyn, New York City. "literally looks like lord farquaad on steroids," a different social media user summed up.

Efron, however, didn't seem too bothered by the comparison as he has yet to comment on the social media madness. Back in September, the "Baywatch" actor set the record straight on rumours that he had undergone aesthetic surgery to enhance his jawline.

In an interview with Men's Health magazine, Efron said that he shattered his jaw while running around his house with socks. After getting surgery to repair the damage, his facial muscles got "really, really big" to compensate for the injury. "The masseters just grew," he told the publication. "They just got really, really big."

