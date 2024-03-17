Friday saw releases of two movies in theatres-'Yodha' and 'Bastar: The Naxal Story'. The former starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna is an action thriller while 'Bastar', led by Adah Sharma, is based on real-life incidents of Naxals in Chattisgarh. Talking about the box office collections of both films, Yodha is currently leading. It opened to Rs 4.1 crore at the box office while 'Bastar' earned only Rs 0.4 crore on Day 1, as per reports by Sacnilk.
On Day 2, on 1st Saturday, 'Yodha' witnessed a growth in its collections as it minted Rs 5.75 crore. So, the three-day collection of Sidharth Malhotra starrer stands at Rs 9.85 crore. It had an overall 18.83% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Night shows witnessed highest occupancy of 29.14% and morning shows had only 9.80% occupancy. Afternoon shows saw 16.26% and evening shows 20.10%.
Adah Sharma's 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' saw a slight growth. It collected Rs 0.75 crore on Day 2 of its release, taking the business to Rs 1.15 crore in two days.
It had an overall 12.58% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Like 'Yodha', 'Bastar' also had highest occupancy during night shows of 20.12%, morning shows saw 10.68%, afternoon shows saw 9.74% and evening shows witnessed 9.78%.
Both the films received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. On March 22, two films are releasing, one is Kunal Kemmu directorial 'Madgaon Express' and the other is Randeep Hooda starrer 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. So, in that case, 'Yodha' and 'Bastar' will face a tough competition. And on March 25, 'The Crew' starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon is releasing. So, Adah and Sidharth's films have only this week without major competitors. Let's see how much they earn on its first Sunday. Also, Monday can be crucial for both films.
