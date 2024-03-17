Both the films received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. On March 22, two films are releasing, one is Kunal Kemmu directorial 'Madgaon Express' and the other is Randeep Hooda starrer 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. So, in that case, 'Yodha' and 'Bastar' will face a tough competition. And on March 25, 'The Crew' starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon is releasing. So, Adah and Sidharth's films have only this week without major competitors. Let's see how much they earn on its first Sunday. Also, Monday can be crucial for both films.