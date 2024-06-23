Yo Yo Honey Singh Lands For 'Best Friend' Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding; 'Bina Daaru Piye Nachunga Mai Aaj'

The video then shows the singer, known for tracks like 'Brown Rang', 'Angreji Beat', and 'Dope Shope', clicking pictures with fans at the airport. He is also seen posing with children at the arrival lounge. Later in the video, we can see Honey saying, "Let's go... bina daaru piye nachunga mai aaj ... Har Har Mahadev (I will dance tonight without drinking)." Earlier, Yo Yo Honey Singh had shared a message for the soon-to-be-wed couple on his Instagram Stories, saying that although he will be busy with the shoot of his upcoming EP 'Glory' in London, he would attend Sonakshi's wedding. The rapper described Sonakshi as his best friend and shared how she helped him immensely in his career. He wrote: "Tho' I gonna be in London shooting Glory's first song. But I will make sure I will attend my best friend's Sonakshi's wedding. As she has been a big support in my career and helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple, Sona and Zaheer! Bholenath, bless them."