Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Kanchi Singh: I'm Not Ready To Do Bold Roles, Because Some Of Them Are Just Written To Titillate

Actress Kanchi Singh left ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and has embarked on a journey in films after 5 years. She speaks up about how bold roles are thought to be a shortcut to success in today’s times, and whether or not she is open to doing such characters.

Kanchi Singh
Kanchi Singh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 5:59 pm

Actress Kanchi Singh rose to recognition, playing the bubbly girl next door in one of the most successful television shows ever made, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, and took the biggest risk when she quit it to explore other opportunities. 5 years later, Kanchi Singh is all set to make her big Bollywood debut and will leave for Canada to start filming her next which is a rom-com.

In today's times when it is easier to shoot to overnight fame with bold and scandalous roles for young, upcoming actors, Kanchi Singh believes otherwise. She says, “I don't think in any way doing a bold role is a shortcut to fame, maybe be the talk of the town for a while, but it is all temporary because it all boils down to how well the show or film does, how true you've been to the character. So yes, I'm not yet ready to do bold roles, because I often feel some of them are just written to titillate the audience.”

“I am in awe of how beautifully Sanjay Leela Bhansali presents his heroines on screen, even the bold scenes are met with the right treatment. If it is for a strong script or a reputed production house like Dharma, I would happily do it. It is something out of my comfort zone but I've always taken some risks in my career which have paid off, so I'm not the one to jump to every opportunity and ready to wait as long as it takes to do that one good role,” Kanchi Singh adds.

