‘Ishqbaaaz’ Fame Ankit Siwach On Casting Couch: Was Asked To Send Pictures Without Clothes

Model turned actor, Ankit Siwach, opened up about the time he faced ‘Casting Couch’ when he was struggling to make a foothold in the film industry. Siwach is from Meerut and had a bad experience plus a cultural shock that almost made him quit. He began modelling 12 years ago but his television debut was in 2017. The actor spoke up recently about the time when he was invited to gatherings that had nothing to do with his work.

The actor told Hindustan Times, “I always used to think everyone is a good human. But that becomes your weakness and anyone can take advantage of you. You think that everyone has demons and you can ignore them, but those demons just chew you up and throw you out. And I’ve faced that during modelling. There were instances when I was asked to send pictures without clothes. I was asked to come to parties that weren’t related to work. It was almost harassment as I wasn’t prepared for it.”

Siwach revealed that he was not forced onto the casting couch, but was certainly tricked into believing that it was the only way to get things done. He added that he had to deal with many offers, hints and people for compromising, if not for work, then for his career. Many people even said to Siwach, ‘You think you can make it big without compromising.’

As of now, Siwach is starring in ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ on Star Plus. He has also appeared in shows like ‘Rishton Ka Chakravyuh’ and ‘Ishqbaaaz’.