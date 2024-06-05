Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Mark Three Years Of Marital Bliss, Share Unseen Pictures

Aditya penned a sweet note, which read: "Dearest Yami, You were, are, and always will be the most beautiful woman in the world for me! Happy anniversary my Love!" Yami commented on her hubby's post and wrote: "Lucky girl.... I love you." Yami and Aditya tied the nuptial knot in June 2021. On May 20, they announced the arrival of their baby son Vedavid. Their child was born on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya.