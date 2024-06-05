Art & Entertainment

Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Mark Three Years Of Marital Bliss, Share Unseen Pictures

Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Tuesday celebrated three years of their marital bliss, by sharing unseen pictures, and showered love on each other.

Actress Yami Gautam
Actress Yami Gautam Photo: X
info_icon

Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Tuesday celebrated three years of their marital bliss, by sharing unseen pictures, and showered love on each other.

Taking to Instagram, Yami shared an unseen picture from the promotion of her recently released political action thriller 'Article 370'. In the snap, the actress can be seen wearing a pink floral dress, flaunting her baby bump. Aditya is sitting next to her and smiling ear to ear.

The post is captioned: "Happiest 3...And quite literally now... (baby emoji) #Happyanniversarytous." The director of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' also took to his Instagram and shared a series of photos, with a solo picture of Yami. Another snap shows the lovebirds standing amid the picturesque backdrop of mountains. The last click shows the duo posing in the premises of the National School of Drama.

Aditya penned a sweet note, which read: "Dearest Yami, You were, are, and always will be the most beautiful woman in the world for me! Happy anniversary my Love!" Yami commented on her hubby's post and wrote: "Lucky girl.... I love you." Yami and Aditya tied the nuptial knot in June 2021. On May 20, they announced the arrival of their baby son Vedavid. Their child was born on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya.

On the work front, Yami has 'Dhoom Dhaam' in the pipeline. The actress was last seen in her husband's production movie 'Article 370'. She has also earlier starred in Adtiya's directorial 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karni Sena Chief Murder: NIA Files Chargesheet Against Designated Terrorist Goldy Brar And 11 Others
  2. Guwahati: Heavy Rains, Flooded Streets & Traffic Snarls | In Pics
  3. World Environment Day: Plantation, Protest & Cleanliness Drives | In Photos
  4. INDIA-bloc Says 'Will Continue To Fight BJP's Fascist Rule Led By Modi' After Meeting In Delhi
  5. Pune Porsche Car Accident Case: JJB Extends Minor’s Observation Home Remand Till June 12
Entertainment News
  1. Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Mark Three Years Of Marital Bliss, Share Unseen Pictures
  2. Demi Lovato Reveals She Got Used To ‘Not Seeing Hope’ Amid Addiction Struggles
  3. Shooting On 'Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter' Complete
  4. Romania's Culture Minister Asks Louis Vuitton To Acknowledge A Traditional Blouse Inspired Items
  5. Ram Charan To Wrap Up ‘Game Changer’ Shoot In Next 10 Days
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Mirra Andreeva Stuns World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka To Reach French Open 2024 Semi-Finals
  2. French Open 2024: Mirra Andreeva Upsets Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Maiden Grand Slam Semi-final
  3. IND Vs IRE, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Leaves Field In Pain After Half-Century
  4. Serie A: Vincenzo Italiano Named Thiago Motta's Replacement At Bologna
  5. IND Vs IRE Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India Beat Ireland By Eight Wickets In NY
World News
  1. ‘Returning To Work Will Be A Miracle’: In 1st Speech After Assassination Attempt, Slovakia PM ‘Forgives’ Attacker
  2. Ever Thought About Lifetime Free McDonald's? Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Have It
  3. Wendy's Saucy Chicken Nuggets: 7 Flavorful Varieties To Spice Up Your Summer!
  4. Meet The Joro Spider: Harmless Giants Spotted In Maryland, Set To Invade New Jersey And New York
  5. UN Agency Predicts That 1.5-degree Celsius Target Limit Likely To Be Surpassed By 2028
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Sports News Highlights: Mirra Andreeva Stuns World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka To Reach French Open 2024 Semi-Finals
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Election Results: NDA, INDIA Bloc Meeting After Poll Results; Stalin Meets Naidu At Delhi Airport | Highlights, June 5