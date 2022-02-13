World Radio Day: Bollywood Celebs Who’ve Hosted Popular Radio Shows

Several Bollywood celebs have recently communicated with their fans via radio, away from the lights and cameras of tinsel town. While social media has been a great way for celebs to connect to their fans and followers, radio shows have become a huge opportunity for fans to talk to their favourite celebrities. A different sort of connection comes when a fan calls their celebrity on a radio show and discusses some problems of their lives or opens up about some story, and instantly gets a revert from the celebrity at that instant. It is one of the main reasons why these shows on the radio are slowly and gradually becoming so popular.

On the occasion of World Radio Day, here are six Bollywood celebrities who have made successful radio shows and fans keep waiting for the new season to come out of the show.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar, in addition to being a prominent talk show presenter, has also served as a radio host for his own radio show, which aired on a major radio station. Karan played the role of a love guru on the show, accepting calls from listeners and addressing concerns about love and relationships. Each episode deals with a different subject, such as love triangles, hookups, office romance, and long-distance relationships, and Karan discusses them honestly and offers his personal advice/opinions on how to cope with them.

Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurrana, too, hosts a famous radio station for a series in which he introduces listeners to the many types of love through a variety of emotions. Speaking about the same, he had earlier shared, “It is primarily storytelling through my voice. Although they are essentially love stories, they also have stories of betrayal, heartbreak and second chance.” All we can say is that Aparshakti Khurana, as an RJ, singer, comedian, anchor, and television personality, wears several hats with zeal!

Annu Kapoor

Annu Kapoor's radio show allowed listeners to revisit songs from the Golden Era of Indian cinema music, forming a deep link in their thoughts. In addition, the actor narrated behind-the-scenes stories, intriguing facts and trivia about movies, and played the top 12 songs of a given year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, known for being one of the most powerful advocates in women's emancipation via movies, has recently joined the radio fraternity. The actress has become a radio host for a Bollywood radio station, where she interviews various celebs and women on women's issues.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's radio show began with the goal of bringing people's attention to the need for energy saving. With this presentation, the actor asked people to band together as a society and strive toward energy saving while also keeping a positive eye on climate change, which is now out of control.

Vidya Balan

After portraying an on-screen RJ in 'Tumhari Sulu,' Bollywood star Vidya Balan became a real-life RJ, speaking about topics ranging from domestic abuse to new-age parenting. Her show is concerned with all of society's concerns. Vidya even performed a rap song with the same name, looking like a true badass.