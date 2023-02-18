Williams Sisters, Will Smith-Jada Smith's Studio Board Women's Football Documentary

Tennis legends Serena Williams and Venus Williams along with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Studios have boarded the feature documentary 'COPA 71' about the 1971 women's World Cup football.



The Williams sisters will serve as executive producers of the film, which is a Dogwoof and New Black Films co-production. The project is executive produced and backed by Westbrook, reports 'Variety'.



Currently in production stage and promising never-before-seen archival footage, 'COPA 71' tells the story of the 1971 women's World Cup, which saw football teams from all over the world gather in Mexico City's Azteca Stadium to compete in front of more than 100,000 spectators.



As per 'Variety', it was the last women's World Cup until the official FIFA event 20 years later. Dismissed by both FIFA and domestic football associations around the world, the event was written out of history - until now.



In addition to her legendary career as one of the greatest and most decorated tennis players of all time, Serena Williams is also one of the backers for the women majority-owned Los Angeles female professional soccer team, Angel City FC.



"'Copa 71' tells the story of one of the most inspirational and significant moments in women's sports history. It's an honour to partner with my sister and Westbrook Studios to help bring this magical story to light, which has been buried for far too long," Serena said.



Venus added: "When I heard about the 1971 Women's World Cup, I couldn't believe this incredible story was erased from our history books. I'm excited to team with my sister and Westbrook Studios to help elevate and empower fellow female athletes and their accomplishments, and to make sure these women have their voices heard through this inspiring documentary."



The film slots into a burgeoning documentary slate from Westbrook, the studio set up by Smith and Pinkett Smith in 2019.



Last summer, Westbrook Studios had announced its first feature documentary, which chronicles the Full Circle expedition -- the first all-Black climbing team to summit Mount Everest -- as they shifted the legacy in the historically white-dominated sport.



'COPA 71' is co-directed by James Erskine and first-timer Rachel Ramsay. Victoria Gregory will produce it on behalf of New Black Films alongside Westbrook Studios' Jannat Gargi and Dogwoof's Anna Godas. Executive producers include Alex Holmes on behalf of New Black Films, Jon Mone on behalf of Westbrook Studios and Isha Price.