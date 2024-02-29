‘Wild Wild Punjab’ Teaser: Sunny Singh, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh’s ‘Break-Up Trip’ Turns Chaotic

In its slate for 2024, Netflix has announced several films and series, and one of them is ‘Wild Wild Punjab’, which stars Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Patralekhaa, Ishita Raj Sharma and Sunny Singh in lead roles.
The teaser of the film was shared by Netflix, and it showcases the dark lanes of Punjab, set against the backdrop of heartbreak and revenge. Backed by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film is all set to release soon on Netflix. It is helmed by Simarpreet Singh. It starts with four friends taking a wild ride in order to seek revenge on their friend’s ex, but what ensues next is full of chaos and mishaps, including bloodshed, fights, police encounters, gunfire, and a humorous banter among friends. Check it out here:
The official synopsis of the film reads as, “A group of drunk boys decide to avenge a friend’s breakup by crashing his ex’s wedding and achieve closure. What ensues is a bold and impromptu plan for a “breakup trip” leading to unforeseen adventures in this maze of a land called — Wild Wild Punjab.”
Luv Ranjan said in a statement, “We at Luv Films endeavour to always bring laughter, joy and entertainment to audiences. With Wild Wild Punjab, we are cranking up the fun-o-meter and wildness a level higher! This film is a celebration of friendship, brotherhood and all things Punjab! We can’t wait for you to join us on this wild ride only on Netflix.”
Reportedly, it was in 2015 that Luv Ranjan had announced ‘Wild Wild Punjab’. However, he decided to postpone it due to the release of Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Udta Punjab’ in 2016, which also explored the underbelly of Punjab.