‘Wild Wild Punjab’ Teaser: Sunny Singh, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh’s ‘Break-Up Trip’ Turns Chaotic

The teaser of the film was shared by Netflix, and it showcases the dark lanes of Punjab, set against the backdrop of heartbreak and revenge. Backed by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film is all set to release soon on Netflix. It is helmed by Simarpreet Singh. It starts with four friends taking a wild ride in order to seek revenge on their friend’s ex, but what ensues next is full of chaos and mishaps, including bloodshed, fights, police encounters, gunfire, and a humorous banter among friends. Check it out here: