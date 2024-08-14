Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation recently. Hardik is currently enjoying his vacation in Greece. His holiday pictures have made Reddit users speculate that he is dating British singer and TV personality Jasmin Walia. The users were quick to notice that Hardik and Jasmin were posing around a swimming pool with the same scenic background. Recently, Jasmin took to her Instagram handle to share some stunning pictures of herself in a blue bikini while posing in the picturesque location.