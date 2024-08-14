Art & Entertainment

Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?

Hardik Pandya who recently announced separation from Natasa Stankovic, is rumoured to be dating 'Bom Diggy' singer Jasmin Walia.

Who is Hardik Pandyas rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Walia?
Jasmin Walia Photo: Instagram
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation recently. Hardik is currently enjoying his vacation in Greece. His holiday pictures have made Reddit users speculate that he is dating British singer and TV personality Jasmin Walia. The users were quick to notice that Hardik and Jasmin were posing around a swimming pool with the same scenic background. Recently, Jasmin took to her Instagram handle to share some stunning pictures of herself in a blue bikini while posing in the picturesque location.

Who is Jasmin Walia?

Jasmin Walia is a British singer and television personality. She is known for her songs in English, Punjabi and Hindi. Jasmin was born in Essex, England, to Indian-descendant parents. She garnered attention after she participated in the British reality TV series 'The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE)'. In 2014, she launched her YouTube channel. Jasmin also collaborated with artists like Zack Knight, Intens-ti, and Ollie Green Music, among others.

It was in 2017, she released her single 'Bom Diggy' with Zack Knight, which became a chartbuster. Later, Zack Knight made a remake of the song as 'Bom Diggy Diggy' for Kartik Aaryan's 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. She also collaborated with 'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Asim Riaz in the music video 'Nights N Fights' in 2022.

How did Jasmin Walia and Hardik Pandya's dating rumours start?

Hardik shared a video of himself from his Greece vacation, where he was seen posing in a swimming pool. He was in a printed shirt and off-white pants. Jasmin who follows Hardik on Instagram, liked his post, which further added fuel to their dating rumours.

Jasmin also posed in a swimming pool, and users thought that they were vacationing together. An user commented on Jasmin's post, "Hardik Pandya & you together, new love birds enjoying in Greece'' while another asked, "Where is Hardik Pandya?''.

A Reddit user shared a post with the caption, "Hardik Pandya’s new gf?" It continued, "Is Hardik now having a fling with Jasmin Walia? Looking at Jasmin’s Instagram posts, I am pretty sure that's the case. They were on a holiday together in Greece after the Sri Lanka series. It starts with Hardik liking a series of posts on Instagram by Jasmin."

Hardik Pandya’s new gf?
byu/pirlo-0105 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's separation

Hardik and Natasa, who got married in 2020, announced their separation on July 18. They released a joint statement where they wrote that they had mutually parted ways and would co-parent their son, Agastya. Natasa is currently in Serbia with her son.

