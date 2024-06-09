When A. R. Rahman Had To Work On A Tight Deadline Despite His Sister’s Ill Health

Rahman spoke with IANS and shared that prior to becoming a composer, it was around 1986-1987 while he was arranging the music for a film, one of his sisters fell seriously ill, and Rahman had to work in the studio on a tight deadline. "It was 1986 or 1987 when I was arranging music for a movie for the first time, and one of my sisters fell seriously ill. My producer had a budget problem, and I had to finish the project by 5 p.m. and my mother called to tell me about my sister’s illness,” he told IANS.