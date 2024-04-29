Art & Entertainment

What Makes B Praak Say It's ‘Time For Some Music’ In 2024

Known for belting out hits including tracks such as 'Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge' and 'Mann Bharrya', singer B Praak said that "lets go 2024" as it is time to make some music.

Advertisement

Instagram
B Praak Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Known for belting out hits including tracks such as 'Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge' and 'Mann Bharrya', singer B Praak said that "lets go 2024" as it is time to make some music. Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a glimpse from a studio session where a person is seen working on an upcoming track by him.

Without divulging much, he captioned the picture: "Time for some music... Lets go 2024," while tagging the location as Mumbai, Maharashtra.

B Praak, whose real name is Pratik Bachan, began his journey in the music industry as a producer and later debuted as a singer with the song 'Mann Bharrya'. His talent was recognised with the National Award for Best Playback Singer Male for his rendition of 'Teri Mitti' from the film 'Kesari', starring Akshay Kumar, at the 67th National Film Awards.

Advertisement

Known for his collaborations with musician Jaani, Praak made his foray into Hindi cinema in 2019 with two songs in the films 'Kesari' and 'Good Newwz'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: NZ Name Squad For T20 World Cup; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarter-Finals
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Muslims Use Condoms The Most,' Owaisi Tells Modi; JDS MP Under Fire Over Alleged 'Sex Scandal'