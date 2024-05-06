Art & Entertainment

What Makes Ashutosh Rana Get 'A Kick' Out Of Playing Complex Characters

Ashutosh Rana, who is set to portray Peter in the upcoming psychological thriller 'Murder in Mahim', has shared insights into his role, revealing how playing complex characters gives him a kick.

Advertisement

Instagram
Ashutosh Rana Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Ashutosh Rana, who is set to portray Peter in the upcoming psychological thriller 'Murder in Mahim', has shared insights into his role, revealing how playing complex characters gives him a kick.

The actor, who is known for playing roles like 'Lajja Shankar Pandey' in 'Sangharsh', shared: "I'm known for playing complex characters, and that's what gives me a kick. My portrayal in 'Murder in Mahim' is something I have never explored before. The emotions and persona of this character in the series attracted me the most, to say yes to this role. Audiences will get to see me doing something that I have never done before."

Advertisement

Talking about his experience portraying dark characters, Ashutosh said: "Playing grey characters takes a toll on artists, to get into the skin of the character; you become that demon, and you have to act, think, and express in the same way. But the best part is when you get back to reality, you come back with more humanity in you."

The social commentary series delves into a chilling murder mystery and explores the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh) and Jende (Vijay Raaz).

Adapted from the critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto, the gripping series is helmed by Raj Acharya and produced by Tipping Point Films and Jigsaw Pictures. It also stars talented actors Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

'Murder in Mahim' is set to release on May 10 on JioCinema Premium.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain