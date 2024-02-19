Watch: Esha Deol Makes First Public Appearance Post Her Separation From Bharat Takhtani

Recently, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani released a statement on their separation. They parted ways after 11 years of being married. On Monday, Esha was spotted at the Mumbai airport making her first public appearance since she announced her separation from her husband, Bharat Takhtani. In a video that has gone viral, Esha was seen stepping out of her car.
Esha was seen in a cropped white top, a pair of denims and white shoes. She completed her look with her bucket hat and carried a bag. The actress greeted the paps and waved at them.
As she was making her way towards the terminal, the paparazzi requested her to stop for pics. She obliged and gave a sweet smile to them. When they asked how she is, Esha said, "Main theek hoon. Aap log kaese ho (I'm doing well. How are you)?"
Esha recently grabbed the headlines for her divorce from Bharat. As per ANI, an official statement issued by them, read, "We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout. Thank you, Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani."
Esha and Bharat got married in an intimate wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple, Mumbai on June 29, 2012. They have two daughters- Radhya who was born to them in 2017 and they welcomed their second daughter, Miraya in 2019.
Esha is the elder daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Hema, who is a Lok Sabha member from Mathura, recently told ABP News that Esha is interested in politics. She said, “Esha is very much inclined for that. She likes to do it. So in the next few years, if she is interested, she will definitely (join politics)''.