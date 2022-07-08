Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Waseem Mushtaq Wraps Up His Shoot For Cop Drama 'Spy Bahu'

Actor Waseem Mushtaq plays the role of a cop, Abhishek Singh, in 'Spy Bahu' airing on Colors TV.

Waseem Mushtaq
Waseem Mushtaq Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 4:36 pm

Actor Waseem Mushtaq, currently seen playing the role of a cop, Abhishek Singh in 'Spy Bahu' has wrapped up his shoot for the show. The show airs on Colors TV.

He says, "I have wrapped up my shoot for the show. Yesterday (July 7) was my last day on the sets and I was a bit emotional. I'm looking forward to starting a new journey soon with a new role. I made some good friends while working for the show and I am really going to miss them."

The 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' actor says that overall his experience of being part of the show was fulfilling and memorable.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditi Bhagat (@_aditibhagat)

Mushtaq adds, "I played a dark negative character, who has killed many people in the show. I'm sure the audience will always remember my character. I have received a lot of appreciation for my role. It has done well for me overall and I have no regrets that I quit my previous show, Sasural Simar Ka 2 for this one."

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

Related stories

Erika Packard First Contestant To Be Evicted From 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

Did ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Purely For Experience: Shivangi Joshi

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Waseem Mushtaq Spy Bahu Colors TV Police TV Actor TV Show Shoot Wrap
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 