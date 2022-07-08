Waseem Mushtaq Wraps Up His Shoot For Cop Drama 'Spy Bahu'

Actor Waseem Mushtaq, currently seen playing the role of a cop, Abhishek Singh in 'Spy Bahu' has wrapped up his shoot for the show. The show airs on Colors TV.



He says, "I have wrapped up my shoot for the show. Yesterday (July 7) was my last day on the sets and I was a bit emotional. I'm looking forward to starting a new journey soon with a new role. I made some good friends while working for the show and I am really going to miss them."



The 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' actor says that overall his experience of being part of the show was fulfilling and memorable.

Mushtaq adds, "I played a dark negative character, who has killed many people in the show. I'm sure the audience will always remember my character. I have received a lot of appreciation for my role. It has done well for me overall and I have no regrets that I quit my previous show, Sasural Simar Ka 2 for this one."

[With Inputs From IANS]

