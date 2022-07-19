Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Hints Next Project To Be Movie On ICMR COVID Vaccine Achievement

After making waves with 'The Kashmir Files,' which shook the nation with its impactful subject, Vivek Agnihotri is on his way to bringing yet another intriguing topic on the greatest achievement of The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The director hinted at this on his social media handle, which has roused the curiosity of netizens.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Agnihotri shared a post indicating his plans to make a film on the greatest achievement for humanity by ICMR, who made the vaccine in the shortest time and now has achieved the milestone of 200 crore vaccinations.

I am highly inspired to make a film on this greatest achievement of Humanity. I am also very proud that Bharat did it.



Should I make it? If I do, what should be the title? #200CroreVaccinations https://t.co/Yw8GPN3FL7 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 18, 2022

Earlier also, the director had shared a post marking the big achievement by ICMR to develop the COVID vaccine without many resources. He simultaneously thanked PM Narendra Modi for his leadership.

Agnihotri has been traveling to different countries as part of the 'Humanity Tour' initiative. The director recently met Annika Klose, SPD Member of Parliament, at the German Parliament in Berlin and was seen sharing his experience with his fans.

[With Inputs from IANS]