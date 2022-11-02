Vishal Kotian Compares 'Bigg Boss 16' Contestant Tina Datta To 'Rupa Underwear Baniyan'

Former 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Vishal Kotian has taken a dig at current season's contestant Tina Datta's statement of being a 'brand'.



In last week's episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Tina was talking to Shaleen, saying that she is a brand.



She said: "I'm a brand. You think I'll get evicted before Soundarya Sharma? She has around 6 million followers on social media but hardly gets comments on her posts."



'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Vishal Kotian took to Twitter on Monday and and took a dig at Tina's claim of being a brand.



He wrote: "Heard #TinaDatta saying she is a brand. I wonder if it's RUPA underwear baniyan. They come to a reality show and act like stars. Be real n ppl will like u. #ShivThakare #MCStan n #AbduRoziq the only real players in Bigg Boss 16."



Currently on 'Bigg Bos 16', Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer have been nominated for this week's eviction.