Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vishal Kotian Compares 'Bigg Boss 16' Contestant Tina Datta To 'Rupa Underwear Baniyan'

Former 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Vishal Kotian has taken a dig at current season's contestant Tina Datta's statement of being a 'brand'.

Vishal Kotian
Vishal Kotian instagram.com/vishaalkotian

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 4:45 pm

Former 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Vishal Kotian has taken a dig at current season's contestant Tina Datta's statement of being a 'brand'. 

In last week's episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Tina was talking to Shaleen, saying that she is a brand. 

She said: "I'm a brand. You think I'll get evicted before Soundarya Sharma? She has around 6 million followers on social media but hardly gets comments on her posts." 

'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Vishal Kotian took to Twitter on Monday and and took a dig at Tina's claim of being a brand.  

He wrote: "Heard #TinaDatta saying she is a brand. I wonder if it's RUPA underwear baniyan. They come to a reality show and act like stars. Be real n ppl will like u. #ShivThakare #MCStan n #AbduRoziq the only real players in Bigg Boss 16." 

Currently on 'Bigg Bos 16', Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer have been nominated for this week's eviction. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Hindi Hindi Cinema Actor/Actress Mumbai City Bigg Boss Social Media Bigg Boss Contestant Vishal Kotian Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Central Government Working To Make Delhi Grand City With All Facilities Expected Of Capital: PM Narendra Modi

Central Government Working To Make Delhi Grand City With All Facilities Expected Of Capital: PM Narendra Modi

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It