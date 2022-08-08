Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj speaks up on his latest musical venture, ‘Darlings’. He opens up about why he dedicates his song ‘La Illaaj’ to Tabu, with whom he has worked in multiple projects.

Vishal Bhardwaj And Tabu
Vishal Bhardwaj And Tabu Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 9:28 pm

Netflix India’s dark comedy ‘Darlings’ released its love ballad titled ‘La Ilaaj’, and the song has stirred up a great response from the audiences on social media. Buzz about the song, which is a collective effort by veteran lyricist Gulzar, music composer Vishal Bhardwaj and singer Arijit Singh, started to trend on social media platforms even before it was officially released. The song was one of the most memorable ones from ‘Darlings’.

At the song launch in Delhi, Vishal Bhardwaj and the cast members were asked to dedicate the song to a special person and the ‘Haider’ director was quick to say, “I would like to dedicate this song to Tabu for the reason, you know, she is ‘La Ilaaj’ for me and I like that. Main uske bina kaam nahi kar sakta (I cannot work without her).”

Bhardwaj also shared a sweet anecdote from when Shah Rukh Khan (who has co-produced ‘Darlings’) got jealous about the song and expressed how he wishes the song was written for him.

I would like to share a small incident related to the song. When it was ready, I got a call from Shah Rukh Khan one night out of the blue. It was 12/12:30ish at night and I was awake as well. He picked up the phone and started singing the song; didn’t even say ‘Hello’. He sang the whole song and started to narrate the meaning of it. And then he said that it would have been all the more wonderful had the song been written for him," said Bhardwaj.

Related stories

Vijay Varma On Getting Appreciated For ‘Darlings’: ‘My Parents Are Now Assured Bhooka Nahi Maruga’

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

‘Darlings’ On Netflix To ‘The Great Weddings Of Munnes’ On Voot – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

"I felt so nice that he was being jealous about it… it was very nice of him to do that—listen to the song, and call to appreciate it. I think this is what we all artists want in our lives. Hume sirf appreciation chahiye (We all look for appreciation),” shared the composer.

‘Darlings’ was released on August 5 on Netflix and has received rave reviews from critics all over.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Music Concert Music Director Filmmaker Film Director Darlings Alia Bhatt Darlings Darling Netflix Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Vishal Bhardwaj Tabu Alia Bhatt Shefali Shah Vijay Varma Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

Brave New World: Paradigm Shift In Indian Education System After NEP 2020

Brave New World: Paradigm Shift In Indian Education System After NEP 2020